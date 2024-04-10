Top track

Démons (La frustration) [feat. Laylow]

Joanna + première partie

Le Trianon
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26.93

About

2 ans après Sérotonine, Joanna est de retour avec WHERE’S THE LIGHT, son nouvel album à paraître le 24 novembre 2024. « J'apprends à vivre avec ma sensibilité, ses trésors et entrevoir la lumière malgré l’ombre très présente dans notre quotidien. Au-delà d...

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Joanna

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

