Top track

Rattlesnake Ridge

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vondre USA 2023 Tour

Belltown Yacht Club
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$15.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rattlesnake Ridge
Got a code?

About

Labestiaradio.com Presenta:

Vondre USA 2023 Tour

with Gumby's Junk

and Dining Dead

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Labestiaradio.com Presenta

Lineup

Gumby's Junk, Vondré, Dining Dead

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.