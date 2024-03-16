Top track

Cynic & Obscura + Cryptosis

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
€27.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

GARMONBOZIA présente "THE FOCUS OF A VALEDICTION European Tour 2024" CYNIC & OBSCURA + CRYPTOSIS

CYNIC est un groupe de metal progressif américain qui incorpore des éléments de rock expérimental, de rock alternatif, de death metal technique et de jazz fus...

Présenté par Garmonbozia.

Cryptosis, Obscura, Cynic

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

