10 Concierto de Navidad Th'Booty Hunters

La (2) de Apolo
Mon, 25 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Han pasado diez años desde que los Booty Hunters, respondiendo a una invitación de Rocksound, decidieron poner del revés las fechas navideñas. Una década en la que el concierto de Navidad se ha institucionalizado como una tradición más de las fiestas.

Una...

Organizado por Acaraperro Producciones.

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

