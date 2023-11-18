Top track

Elliot Schooling - Hey Johnny

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Keep On Groovin’ w/ Elliot Schooling & Liam Palmer

Tunnel Club
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Elliot Schooling - Hey Johnny
Got a code?

About

Keep On Groovin’ presents The Last Club Dance

The italo-based event brand is finally back in his beloved hometown: presenting the second of three episodes at Tunnel club Milano, for the final club session gatherings before 2024. Welcoming back behind the...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Daab Agency

Lineup

Elliot Schooling, Liam Palmer, Garçon De Rue

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.