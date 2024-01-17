DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hot Flash Heat Wave

Zebulon
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Hot Flash Heat Wave

1/17/2024 at Zebulon

21+

The San Francisco trio of Adam Abildgaard, Nick Duffy, and Ted Davis have built a loyal following and constant buzz over the last several years, with the 2019 EP ‘Mood Ring’ standing as...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sid The Cat.

Lineup

Hot Flash Heat Wave

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

