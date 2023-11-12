DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Sessions Dj Steene & friends

Folklore Hoxton
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:30 pm
About

Fresh and succulent new monthly residency with DJ Steene- FREE ENTRY - warming Sunday tunes- Afrobeats, soul, reggae, grime, hip hop & Amapiano

Bring yer dancin groove!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
Lineup

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
150 capacity

