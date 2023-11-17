DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KRNL w/ Michel Lauriola (Europe Tour)

Secret Location, Barcelona
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:45 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FRUTA GRATIS POR LA MAÑANA

Puertas abiertas de 01:00 a 03:30, llega pronto.

La ubicación se dará a las personas que hayan comprado la entrada el mismo día del evento.

Lugar de fácil acceso en transporte público y en coche/moto con espacio para aparcar e...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por KRNLclub.

Lineup

Michel Lauriola

Venue

Secret Location, Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

