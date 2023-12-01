DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get in the holiday spirit with LA's hottest Burlesque babes and boys. Live Music, Classic Burlesque and all the glamour of old Hollywood with a festive twist. Join Babylon Cabaret for an evening of live music, vintage classics and original songs by Cathous...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.