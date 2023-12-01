DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Babylon Cabaret: Holiday Spectacular

El Cid
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get in the holiday spirit with LA's hottest Burlesque babes and boys. Live Music, Classic Burlesque and all the glamour of old Hollywood with a festive twist. Join Babylon Cabaret for an evening of live music, vintage classics and original songs by Cathous...

This is a 18+ event. (Photo ID Required)
Presented by Babylon Cabaret.

Lineup

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

