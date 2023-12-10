Top track

Ronda Bogotá - Cumbia Maravillosa

Ronda Machetera (Pato Machete + Ronda Bogotá)

The Paramount
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Paramount + Evoekore Media + chido/chevere/cool Present:

RONDA MACHETERA

Cumbia + Hip-Hop supergroup born out of the ashes, touches down in LA for a Free Show!

Sunday, December 10th.

7pm | 21+

Early arrival encouraged.

RSVP does not guarantee ent...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Paramount + Evoekore Media + chido/chevere/cool

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

