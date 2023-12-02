Top track

Tacoma

Bottler, Loren Berí, Beccs

Sleepwalk
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bottler is a formidable duo of childhood friends poised to ignite the dance floor with their kaleidoscopic collection of sounds. Driven by boundless creativity rooted in lifelong friendship, the BK based duo’s diverse output speaks their truth, wholehearte...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Loren Berí, Bottler

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

