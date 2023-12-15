DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sarmat 'Determined to Strike' Record Release

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sci-fi fusion metalers Sarmat celebrate the release of their LP Determined to Strike on I, Voidhanger records. Accompanying them will be dissonant skronkers Replicant, jazz metal maestros Kilter and a solo guitar set from Kevin Hufnagel

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kilter, Sarmat

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.