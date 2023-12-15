DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sci-fi fusion metalers Sarmat celebrate the release of their LP Determined to Strike on I, Voidhanger records. Accompanying them will be dissonant skronkers Replicant, jazz metal maestros Kilter and a solo guitar set from Kevin Hufnagel
