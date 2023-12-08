DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vendredi : Malvina + Visceral + Akira & le Sabbat

Salle de la Cité
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 12 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents

MALVINA - electro (Paris)

VISCERAL - rap (Toulouse)

AKIRA & LE SABBAT - rock (Lyon)

NATHALIE FROEHLICH - rap (Suisse)

ALEXI SHELL - tech...

Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

Lineup

Nathalie Froehlich, Visceral, Akira & le Sabbat

Venue

Salle de la Cité

10 Rue Saint-Louis, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.