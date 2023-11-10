Top track

EDC Afterparty ft Chelina Manuhutu

Elixir Orlando
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJOrlando
$18.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Official EDC Afterparty at Elixir with Chelina Manuhutu on Friday November 10th at Orlando's iconic outdoor patio venue.

This is a 18+ event.
Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.

Lineup

Chelina Manuhutu

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

