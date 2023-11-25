DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Els Vermuts de l'Helio: Flamaradas

Heliogàbal
Sat, 25 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€9.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Els Vermuts de l'Helio: Flamaradas

Flamaradas és una banda liderada per Daniel Magallón, cantant de veu profunda nascut a Sant Joan Despí. A la seva música ressonen sense ànim revisionista les veus de cantautors clàssics i els batecs de la música popular....

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.