DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Face A / Face B + Katchakine

La Maison des Métallos
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Assis

Salle claire

Une soirée de clôture où idées et musiques variées circuleront à travers des mondes sonores et des textes venus de toutes parts.

On démarre la soirée avec la reprise de la performance originale Face A / Face B, fragments de paysages s...

Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.

Lineup

Katchakine, Mathieu Bauer

Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.