Symphonic Anime Film Scores

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 15 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
An intimate live and immersive experience with Stompy's Playground, a piano and string ensemble, lovingly recreates the themes and compositions from Studio Ghibli - arguably the greatest collection of animated films of all time.

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

