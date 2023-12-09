DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Almost Nothing

Oslo
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.70
This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Almost Nothing, Le Junk

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open7:00 pm
375 capacity

