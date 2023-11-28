DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trivia Night + Karaoke

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare
Tue, 28 Nov, 9:00 pm
ComedyFirenze
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kahoot Trivia + Karaoke Night w/ AEGEE Firenze

Challenge yourself in one of the most exciting quiz nights ever! A lot of questions and the possibility to meet people all over the world. After that we will have fun with a Karaoke Night! So what are you wai...

Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.