Radio Color invite Greg Kercia

La Mano
Thu, 26 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJParis
Ce jeudi Radio Color invite Greg Kercia pour un all night long house groovy

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par La Mano.

Lineup

Radio Color

Venue

La Mano

10 Rue Papillon, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

