Top track

Guesan - GENOVA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rap Sofà Live Guesan / Clave / Felpato

CISIM
Sun, 29 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsLido Adriano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Guesan - GENOVA
Got a code?

About

Rap Sofà Live

con: Guesan

Clave / Felpato

Djs: Nersone / 2Click

Esposizione di Tassi

ingresso gratuito

Il 29 ottobre avremmo il piacere di ospitare Guesan, genovese, membro della famosa crew wild bandana, un talento assoluto del rap italiano.

Per ch...

Presentato da CISIM
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

CISIM

Viale Giuseppe Parini, 48, 48122 Lido Adriano
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.