Rap Sofà Live
con: Guesan
Clave / Felpato
Djs: Nersone / 2Click
Esposizione di Tassi
ingresso gratuito
Il 29 ottobre avremmo il piacere di ospitare Guesan, genovese, membro della famosa crew wild bandana, un talento assoluto del rap italiano.
Per ch...
