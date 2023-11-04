DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Calls Presents "Day at Pompei"

Pompei
Sat, 4 Nov, 12:00 pm
DJChicago
$35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Let's have a DAY! Join House Calls at Pompei on Taylor street for a popup House Music celebration in Chicago's historic Little Italy neighborhood. Groove to the selections of Tommaso, Jayah, and Jackersize.

Tickets include general admission and food

Presented by House Calls

Lineup

Venue

Pompei

1531 West Taylor Street, Chicago, Illinois 60607, United States
Doors open12:00 pm
100 capacity

