Top track

Emmitt James - Turn Me Up (feat. Jamai Fisher)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Emmitt James, Jamai Fisher + Hannah Got Raps

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Emmitt James - Turn Me Up (feat. Jamai Fisher)
Got a code?

About

pehrspace presents Emmitt James with a nine-piece band, with an opening set by Jamai Fisher + Hannah Got Raps.

~

Emmitt James is a hip hop-jazz artist based in Milwaukee, WI. He's coming back to LA for a tour stop featuring a 9-piece band.

A Los A Read more

Presented by pehrspace
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Emmitt James

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.