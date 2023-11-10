DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Java : Family Approved, Random & Radio Paradis

La Java
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
About

Après y avoir invité Franck Roger, Family Approved a décidé de reposer ses caisses de vinyles dans un endroit qui lui est cher, LA JAVA.

A cette occasion on a décidé de faire venir un des meilleurs selecta vinyle si ce n'est le meilleur de l'héxagone, DJ...

Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

DJ Suspect

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

