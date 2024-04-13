DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Antony Z

Gorila
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
€20.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

Antony Z recorrerá el país con su segunda gira nacional para presentar su nuevo álbum “La Gran Ciudad”; tras el éxito del primer tour; en el que colgaba el cartel de "sold out" en todas sus paradas. Con un show inédito y muchas...

Organizado por Gorila.

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.