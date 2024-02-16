Top track

Music on Repeat presents Jeremy Sylvester

The Ton of Brix
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Cant wait to see you all on the dance floor in the heart of Brixton. We are bringing you a killer line up which is headlined by Jeremy Sylvester: The man, the myth, the garage legend! Jeremy Sylvester is bringing those beats that make you move. It's gonna...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Ton of Brix.

Lineup

Jeremy Sylvester

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

