DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cant wait to see you all on the dance floor in the heart of Brixton. We are bringing you a killer line up which is headlined by Jeremy Sylvester: The man, the myth, the garage legend! Jeremy Sylvester is bringing those beats that make you move. It's gonna...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.