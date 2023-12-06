Top track

Mystic Jungle - Get Down On It

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Le Cannibale & Futuribile - Mystic Jungle, Milord

SUPERLOVE
Wed, 6 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mystic Jungle - Get Down On It
Got a code?

About

Un piccolo club proprio davanti alle Colonne di San Lorenzo, eppure quasi invisibile. Qui Le Cannibale ospiterà per la seconda volta il party Futuribile Dancing Club. Futuribile è un progetto iconico dalle molteplici sfumature, a cavallo tra collezion***...

Questo è un evento 20+
Presentato da Le Cannibale S.R.L..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tamati, Mystic Jungle

Venue

SUPERLOVE

Corso di Porta Ticinese, 32, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.