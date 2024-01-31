DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alexa Rose with special guest Tina & Her Pony

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Alexa Rose live at Eddie's Attic!

On her new album ‘Headwaters’…

Headwaters are the source of a river. The furthest point from where water merges with something else. They are not mighty. Just a network of small tributaries, like a creek, not necessarily...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alexa Rose, Tina and Her Pony

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.