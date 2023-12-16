DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bologna Boxing Night

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
SportBologna
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

11 incontri di boxe olimpica.

1 incontro di boxe pro.

Bologna Boxing Night riporta il pugilato in città!

Uno spettacolo senza precedenti a Bologna, dove sport, passione e musica si incontrano per sostenere e promuovere una disciplina che trasmette impor...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Open Event Srl.

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

