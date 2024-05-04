Top track

Yellow Days

Pappy and Harriet's
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsPioneertown
$45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Yellow Days

Known for throaty vocals that accompany his indie soul-pop, Yellow Days is the solo project of London singer-songwriter and musician George van den Broek.

Event information

Sister Midnight Presents Yellow Days at Pappy + Harriet's

All ages
Presented by Sister Midnight.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yellow Days

Venue

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

