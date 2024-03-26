DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clay and Friends

FGO-Barbara
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bienvenue à bord de la récente dérive musicale de La Musica Popular De Verdun. Un séjour qui vous mènera à bon port le lancement Popular d’un nouvel EP à paraître prochainement et qui sera propulsé en grande primeur à FGO-Barbara de Paris le mardi 26 mars...

Présenté par Madline.

Lineup

Clay and Friends

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.