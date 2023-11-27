DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

QTIPOC STAND-UP COMEDY NIGHT

Signature Brew Haggerston
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The QPOCPROJECT Presents:
A night of QTIPOC stand-up and drag comedy, hosted by comedian extraordinaire Shivani Dave (as seen on the telly and heard on the radio!)

Our hilarious lineup includes:

- Matthew Ali
A sassy storytelling comedian and MC who...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The QPOC PROJECT.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.