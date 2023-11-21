DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dragula Viewing Party

C'mon Everybody
Tue, 21 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us every Tuesday in the front bar & lounge for our Dragula Season 5 viewing party!

21+
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

