Top track

Nils Hoffmann - Closer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nils Hoffmann

The Vermont Hollywood
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nils Hoffmann - Closer
Got a code?

About

Nils Hoffman at The Vermont.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sound.

Lineup

Nils Hoffmann, Romain Garcia

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.