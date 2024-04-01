Top track

Courting

Point Ephémère
Mon, 1 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

COURTING

Composé du chanteur-guitariste Sean Murphy-O’Neill, de Sean Thomas à la batterie, du bassiste Sam Brennan et de Michael Downes à la guitare, le jeune quatuor Courting, basé à Liverpool, est l’un des derniers groupes en date à émerger remarquablem...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE
Lineup

Courting

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

