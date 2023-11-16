DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

L.A. Bang

DIECAST
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyManchester
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DIECAST PRESENTS

L A. B A N G!

'Party Cinematique'

NOW EVERY THURSDAY…

Outrageously staged scenes meets the L.A party high life. Raucous, live and debauched performances.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona

DIECAST

51 Ducie Street, Manchester, M1 2JQ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
2000 capacity

