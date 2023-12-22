DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Viral Nights

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:00 pm
Viral Nights have been around the East London scene since 2016 putting on parties and DJing a mix of indie, disco and pop music from Donna Summer// Basement Jaxx// Bowie// Deee-Lite// ABBA// Sophie Ellis-Bextor// Blondie// New Order// The Rapture and loads...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
11:00 pm
180 capacity

