LES INROCKS SUPER CLUB : PAPERS TAPES x HOTWAX x ASTRAL BAKERS

La Boule Noire
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€9.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Paper Tapes

Originaire de Lyon, Cyril Angleys commence ses faits d’armes parisiens au sein de la formation Brace! Brace!, l’un des fers de lance de la nouvelle scène rock indépendante. Sans pour autant laisser de côté cet effort collectif, il décide d’exp...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire, Super! & Les Inrockuptibles.

Lineup

HotWax

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

