Labyrinth Movie Night and Bowie Disco!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"You remind me of the babe……” 🔮

Come join us, Jareth, Hoggle, Ludo, Sarah & the gang deep inside Jim Henson cult classic Labyrinth on our MASSIVE SCREEN alongside all our Movie Night magic 🎬

We’ll be bringing back our world famous Dance Magic Dance-Off...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

