Lovers and Friends

Never Have I Ever
Sun, 3 Dec, 4:00 pm
PartyChicago
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Never have we everrrrr

1. Had an under 30 party

2. Had 2 Ultimatum stars (let alone exes 🙃) as hosts

Lovers and Friends brings you: Mal and Yoly from The Ultimatum: Queer Love!!!

It's actually never been done before 😏 but you know we always got you...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Never Have I Ever

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

