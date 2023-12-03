DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Never have we everrrrr
1. Had an under 30 party
2. Had 2 Ultimatum stars (let alone exes 🙃) as hosts
Lovers and Friends brings you: Mal and Yoly from The Ultimatum: Queer Love!!!
It's actually never been done before 😏 but you know we always got you...
