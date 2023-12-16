DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Workshop di Ceramica

Studio Cose
Sat, 16 Dec, 3:00 pm
WorkshopRoma
€54.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Raffaella e Desirée vi accoglieranno presso Studiocose per la relizzazione manuale di un vaso/cachepot con la tecnica del colombino. Dopo una breve introduzione alle caratteristiche base della lavorazione e all’uso delle argille impiegate, si passerà alla...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

Studio Cose

Via de Cosmi Giovanni Agostino 15, Roma
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.