DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NO NAZAR: NYC

The Kings Hall at Avant Gardner
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$16.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

Join us for an intentional space of international solidarity and healing. No Nazar’s mission is to unite and empower communities through music - we believe in freedom & equality for all human...

21+
Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

1
Omar ؏, Ushka, ZEEMUFFIN and 1 more

Venue

The Kings Hall at Avant Gardner

111 Gardner Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.