Hooverphonic - Milano

Magazzini Generali
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€31.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gli Hooverphonic sono un gruppo musicale belga fiammingo dallo stile molto personale ed inconfondibile, che spazia dall'ambient al trip hop all'elettronica al rock. La band è stata fondata nel 1995 ed è capitanata dal leader e frontman Alex Callier (compos...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

HOOVERPHONIC

Venue

Magazzini Generali

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
1000 capacity

