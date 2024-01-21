Top track

Moullinex - Maniac

Moullinex △ GPU Panic

El Sótano
20 Jan - 21 Jan 2024
GigsMadrid
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lo que comenzó con 'Luz', una canción que abrió la puerta y el camino para que Moullinex △ GPU Panic siguiera creciendo, tanto individualmente como juntos, se ha convertido desde entonces en una asociación que este año alcanzará nuevas cimas creativas. El...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.

Lineup

Moullinex, GPU Panic

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

