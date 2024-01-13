Top track

Wax Poetic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CAPSTAN w/ PURE SPORT, LIE FOR FUN

The Usual Place
Sat, 13 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wax Poetic
Got a code?

About

CAPSTAN (Fearless Records) take over The Usual Place Saturday January 13th with Vegas' own PURE SPORT and LIE FOR FUN!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Capstan

Venue

The Usual Place

100 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.