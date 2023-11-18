DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Babe Rave

Kremwerk
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartySeattle
$14.73
💿 BABE RAVE IS BACK! 💿

🦋 Join babes @mimi.zimi and @waxwitch for the ultimate Euro House / 90s Club / 00s dance party @kremwerk 🦋

👽 Babe Rave is a celebration of the fun, feminine energy found in early rave culture and euro dance music 💫 It’s like...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

