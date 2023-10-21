Top track

Isolated Youth, Pyongyang and more

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

[ISOLATED YOUTH ](https://www.instagram.com/is0latedy0uth/)(Sweden)

Isolated Youth creates a distinct post-punk sound that stems from the heart of Stockholm. Their soon-to--be-released debut album was produced by Faris Badwan (The Horrors).

PYONGYANG - your new guitar-electro overlords

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Isolated Youth

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

