DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

1001: Ally Tropical, Rosie Ama, Matt Cowell

Cafe 1001
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

tbc

This is an 18+ event

Presented by 1001

Lineup

Matt Cowell, Ally Tropical, Rosie Ama

Venue

Cafe 1001

Brick Lane Management Services, 91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.