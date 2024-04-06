DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clearwater Creedence Revival

Indigo at The O2
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

AGMP presents

CLEARWATER CREEDENCE REVIVAL

'Bayou Country' 40th Anniversary Tour

+ very special guests

Creedence Clearwater Revival are one of the most iconic rock groups of all time. Their all time classic hits such as Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising, Ha Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Venue

Indigo at The O2

The O2, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX
Doors open7:00 pm
2500 capacity
Accessibility information

