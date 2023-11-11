Top track

Colleen Green - Deeper Than Love

Colleen Green

The Hackney Social
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Colleen Green is a DIY singer-songwriter and visual artist from Lowell, MA. Following the release of her classic debut album 'Milo Goes to Compton' in 2010, Green started to make a name for herself in the lo-fi bedroom pop scene of Los Angeles.

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Colleen Green

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

